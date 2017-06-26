Laura Osnes, Corey Cott & the Cast of Bandstand Bring the Swing at Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble stacks browsers were in for a treat on June 23. Laura Osnes, Corey Cott and the cast of Broadway's Bandstand celebrated the release of their cast recording with a performance at New York's Upper East Side location. As previously announced, the album, released via Broadway Records, includes the big brass tracks "Right This Way" and "Nobody." Broadway.com was in on the action to listen in to their swingin' sound and snap some pics. Take a peek!







How dreamy are the gents of Bandstand? Geoff Packard, Joe Carroll, Brandon J. Ellis, Corey Cott, Alex Bender and James Nathan Hopkins take the stage.







Laura Osnes, Corey Cott and Beth Leavel are all smiles with their CDs.







The gang's all here! Congrats to music mastermind Richard Oberacker, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, orchestrator Greg Anthony Rassen, Brandon James Ellis, Joe Carroll, Geoff Packard, Alex Bender, scribe Robert Taylor, Beth Leavel and James Nathan Hopkins on their cast album release! Catch Bandstand at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.