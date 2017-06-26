Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Sweeps & Swag! Win VIP Tickets to Escape to Margaritaville's Broadway Premiere & More
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 26, 2017
The cast of 'Escape to Margaritaville' at La Jolla
(Photo: La Jolla Playhouse)

Get ready to raise a glass! As previously reported, the Jimmy Buffett musical Escape to Margaritaville is set to play Broadway's Marquis Theatre beginning on February 16, 2018, and we've got your ticket inside the New York premiere. That's right—enter the Escape to Margaritaville sweepstakes for your chance to receive one pair of VIP tickets to attend the first Broadway preview on February 16. The winner and guest will each take home official gift bags packed with beach-ready merchandise. Hurry! The sweeps ends on July 23. Airfare and hotel are not included.

Escape to Margaritaville includes Buffett’s classic hits, as well as original songs from the singer/songwriter. The story, crafted by scribes Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley, follows a character named Tully at the titular tropical island resort as he questions about his relaxed ways upon meeting (and falling in love with) a career-minded tourist. Come From Away's Tony-winning director Christopher Ashley and choreographer Kelly Devine lead the creative team.

Escape to Margaritaville is currently making its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse, in an extended run scheduled through July 9. The production will then go to New Orleans’ Saenger Theatre from October 20-28, followed by a run at Houston’s Hobby Center from October 31-November 5 and a Chicago stint at the Oriental Theatre from November 9-December 3.

Escape to Margaritaville

A new musical featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Hugh Jackman & the Cast of The Greatest Showman Tease Trailer
  2. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Broadway Pride Anthems
  3. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory's Michael Wartella Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger
  4. See Glenn Close Take Her Final Curtain Call in Sunset Boulevard
  5. Broadway Grosses: Audiences Pack the Cort Theatre as Indecent Sees Box Office Surge

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical Cats The Book of Mormon Chicago Anastasia A Bronx Tale Come From Away Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps