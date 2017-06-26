Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Max Gordon Moore & Richard Topol in 'Indecent'
(Photo: Carol Rosegg)
Broadway Grosses: Audiences Pack the Cort Theatre as Indecent Sees Box Office Surge
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 26, 2017

Not long after winning a pair of 2017 Tony Awards, audiences were disappointed to hear that Paula Vogel and Rebecca Taichman's beautiful collaboration Indecent would close on June 25 at the Cort Theatre. In an unusual and exciting turn of events, it was announced this past week that the thrilling new work will remain open for a run through August 6. The announcement also meant great news at the box office. Indecent saw a gross increase to $606,136.80 from the prior week's gross of $377,789.30. There hasn't been a better time for audiences to add Vogel and Taichman's theatrical play with music to their summer show-going schedule.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending June 25:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,043,232.00)
2. Hello, Dolly! ($2,305,481.08)
3. The Lion King ($2,146,165.00)
4. Wicked ($1,975,981.00)
5. Aladdin ($1,578,260.50)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. A Doll's House, Part 2 ($504,781.50)
4. Sweat ($411,995.21)
3. The Play That Goes Wrong ($362,877.25)
2. 1984 ($337,503.32)
1. Marvin's Room ($214,401.00)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.09%)
2. Come From Away (101.95%)
3. Hamilton (101.77%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.17%)
5. Hello, Dolly! (101.12%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Cats (78.10%)
4. The Play That Goes Wrong (77.36%)
3. Present Laughter (75.82%)
2. Miss Saigon (74.45%)
1. On Your Feet! (61.45%)


Source: The Broadway League

Indecent

A deeply moving new play with music, inspired by true events.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Hugh Jackman & the Cast of The Greatest Showman Tease Trailer
  2. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Broadway Pride Anthems
  3. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory's Michael Wartella Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger
  4. See Glenn Close Take Her Final Curtain Call in Sunset Boulevard
  5. Broadway Grosses: Audiences Pack the Cort Theatre as Indecent Sees Box Office Surge

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical Cats The Book of Mormon Chicago Anastasia A Bronx Tale Come From Away Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps