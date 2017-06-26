Broadway Grosses: Audiences Pack the Cort Theatre as Indecent Sees Box Office Surge

Not long after winning a pair of 2017 Tony Awards, audiences were disappointed to hear that Paula Vogel and Rebecca Taichman's beautiful collaboration Indecent would close on June 25 at the Cort Theatre. In an unusual and exciting turn of events, it was announced this past week that the thrilling new work will remain open for a run through August 6. The announcement also meant great news at the box office. Indecent saw a gross increase to $606,136.80 from the prior week's gross of $377,789.30. There hasn't been a better time for audiences to add Vogel and Taichman's theatrical play with music to their summer show-going schedule.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending June 25:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,043,232.00)
2. Hello, Dolly! ($2,305,481.08)
3. The Lion King ($2,146,165.00)
4. Wicked ($1,975,981.00)
5. Aladdin ($1,578,260.50)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. A Doll's House, Part 2 ($504,781.50)
4. Sweat ($411,995.21)
3. The Play That Goes Wrong ($362,877.25)
2. 1984 ($337,503.32)
1. Marvin's Room ($214,401.00)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.09%)
2. Come From Away (101.95%)
3. Hamilton (101.77%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.17%)
5. Hello, Dolly! (101.12%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Cats (78.10%)
4. The Play That Goes Wrong (77.36%)
3. Present Laughter (75.82%)
2. Miss Saigon (74.45%)
1. On Your Feet! (61.45%)
