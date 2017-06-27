Get Schooled! Meet 2017 Jimmy Award Winners Sofia Deler & Tony Moreno

They belt their faces off, make weekend plans with friends and hand in their homework? Talk about triple threats! The Jimmy Awards celebrates the talent and love for the theater that can develop during a student's time in high school, and as we've seen, these budding performers are ones to watch. Seventy-four students from across America competed for the National High School Musical Theatre Awards for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress at the 9th-annual presentation of the Jimmy Awards, with the talent showcase featuring both ensemble and solo performances. Sofia Deler and Tony Moreno, both from Orlando, Florida, took home the award for Best Actress and Best Actor, respectively.

Deler was recognized for her performance as Woman 1 in Songs for a New World at William R. Boone High School; Moreno garnered the award for his performance as Don Quixote/Cervantes in Man of La Mancha at Trinity Preparatory School. Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Ben Platt hosted the ceremony on June 26 at the Minskoff Theatre. Take a look below at some of Deler and Moreno's past performances, and congratulations to all the up-and-coming performers who remind audiences where enthusiasm for the arts begins!



Sofia Deler Performing "Pulled" from The Addams Family







Tony Moreno Covering "You'll Be Back" from Hamilton







Sofia Deler Performing "Poor Unfortunate Souls" from The Little Mermaid





Tony Moreno Performing "Close Every Door" from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat



