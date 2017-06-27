Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Get Schooled! Meet 2017 Jimmy Award Winners Sofia Deler & Tony Moreno
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 27, 2017
Sofia Deler & Tony Moreno
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

They belt their faces off, make weekend plans with friends and hand in their homework? Talk about triple threats! The Jimmy Awards celebrates the talent and love for the theater that can develop during a student's time in high school, and as we've seen, these budding performers are ones to watch. Seventy-four students from across America competed for the National High School Musical Theatre Awards for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress at the 9th-annual presentation of the Jimmy Awards, with the talent showcase featuring both ensemble and solo performances. Sofia Deler and Tony Moreno, both from Orlando, Florida, took home the award for Best Actress and Best Actor, respectively.

Deler was recognized for her performance as Woman 1 in Songs for a New World at William R. Boone High School; Moreno garnered the award for his performance as Don Quixote/Cervantes in Man of La Mancha at Trinity Preparatory School. Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Ben Platt hosted the ceremony on June 26 at the Minskoff Theatre. Take a look below at some of Deler and Moreno's past performances, and congratulations to all the up-and-coming performers who remind audiences where enthusiasm for the arts begins!

Sofia Deler Performing "Pulled" from The Addams Family



Tony Moreno Covering "You'll Be Back" from Hamilton



Sofia Deler Performing "Poor Unfortunate Souls" from The Little Mermaid

Tony Moreno Performing "Close Every Door" from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Hugh Jackman & the Cast of The Greatest Showman Tease Trailer
  2. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Broadway Pride Anthems
  3. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory's Michael Wartella Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger
  4. See Glenn Close Take Her Final Curtain Call in Sunset Boulevard
  5. Broadway Grosses: Audiences Pack the Cort Theatre as Indecent Sees Box Office Surge

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical Cats The Book of Mormon Chicago Anastasia A Bronx Tale Come From Away Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps