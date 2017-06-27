New Musical Comedy Baghdaddy Will Play Its Final Performance Off-Broadway

Marshall Pailet and A.D. Penedo's musical comedy Baghdaddy is set to play its final performance at St. Luke's Theatre on July 2. The new work based on a screenplay by J.T. Allen began performances on April 6 and opened on May 1.



Originally titled Who's Your Baghdaddy? Or How I Started the Iraq War, the show played a limited engagement at the Actors Temple Theater in October 2015. Baghdaddy is directed by co-writer Pailet.



The show begins in a church basement, where disgraced spies, along with the unwitting audience, gather for a support group meeting. The action soon shifts to Frankfurt Airport, where a mysterious Iraqi defector claims he built secret Iraqi bio-weapons labs. At CIA headquarters, other characters are contending with their own ambitions, rash decisions, inflexible bosses, unrequited affections and unremitting boredom, when a fax arrives from Germany and with it, a golden opportunity. If the defector's story holds up, it will be the ticket out of the basement and into a corner office. It's all fun and games until the looming cataclysm changes everything.



Baghdaddy stars Brendan Caldwell, Jason Collins, Bob D'Haene, Brandon Espinoza, Joe Joseph, Claire Neumann, Larisa Oleynik and Ethan Slater. The show features musical direction by Rona Siddiqui, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen and choreography by Misha Shields. The creative team also includes set designer Kaite Heavner, lighting designer Jennifer Schriever and costume designer Summer Lee Jack. Baghdaddy is produced by Charlie Fink and co-produced by Jan Brandt, Abigail E. Disney and Tim Disney.



Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.