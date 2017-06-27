Odds & Ends: Watch Nicole Kidman & The Beguiled's Young Stars Rock Out as Hamilton's Schuyler Sisters & More

Watch The Beguiled's Cast Rock Out to Hamilton

Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell and the young stars of Sofia Coppola's new film The Beguiled have gotten into the spirit of Lin-Manuel Miranda's We Get the Job Done Coalition. The movie's cast has released a perfect lip-sync of the eponymous "Schuyler Sisters" from Miranda's hit musical Hamilton. Watch them below and be sure to also check out Miranda's timely new Immigrants: We Get the Job Done music video.







Jerry Herman Revue Jerry's Girls Will Return to New York

Jerry Herman's 1985 musical revue Jerry's Girls will play a limited return engagement with off-Broadway's York Theatre Company from August 5-13. With music and lyrics by Herman and an original concept by Larry Alford, Wayne Cilento and Herman, the show features the greatest songs for women from such immortal musicals as Mame; Hello, Dolly!; Milk and Honey; Mack and Mabel and La Cage aux Folles. Jerry’s Girls will be directed by Pamela Hunt. Cast and additional creative team will be announced soon. The original Broadway production featured such stars as Dorothy Loudon, Leslie Uggams and Chita Rivera, who received a 1986 Tony nom for her performance.



Hello, Barbra! NYC Movie Theater to Feature Streisand Movie Marathon

NYC's Quad movie theater will show every Barbra Streisand film 24/7 for one week, beginning on June 30. From Funny Girl; Hello, Dolly! and On a Clear Day You Can See Forever to Yentl, now's your chance to see why Babs is one of the stage and screen's most revered divas. Simply Streisand will continue through July 6.



Broadway's Chicago Cast Tips Their Hats to Legendary Producers

The cast of Broadway hit Chicago have teamed up to honor the 50th wedding anniversary of the revival's lead producers Fran and Barry Weissler. The Chicago team rocked out to a harmonious, lively rendition of Ben E. King's "Stand by Me" in honor of the darling pair. Give a watch below, then head on over to the Ambassador Theatre to see why John Kander and Fred Ebb's iconic musical is now the longest-running American musical on Broadway.







Eureka Theatre, Birthplace of Angels in America, Will Close Its Doors

San Francisco's famed Eureka Theatre will cease operations on July 5, after 45 years of producing theater. Among the many works developed by the company, perhaps most known was Tony Kushner's Angels in America, which in 1988 was commissioned by Eureka's then co-artistic directors Oskar Eustis and Tony Taccone. The work debuted with Eureka in 1991, and went on to Broadway, winning Best Play Tony Awards for both of its parts: Millennium Approaches and Perestroika. The Eureka's venue will continue to house theater productions under the umbrella of the newly named Gateway Theatre.



Elvis Presley Bio-Musical Heartbreak Hotel to Debut at Ogunquit Playhouse

A new musical based on the life of Elvis Presley will appear in a world premiere production at Maine's Ogunquit Playhouse from August 30-September 30. Written and directed by Million Dollar Quartet co-creator Floyd Mutrux, Heartbreak Hotel, which is based on the early life of the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” serves as a prequel to the Tony-nominated Quartet. The show featuring the hit songs of Presley looks likely to tour around the world following the Ogunquit premiere. This wouldn't be the first time a musical featuring the music of Elvis took the stage. All Shook Up, with a Shakespeare-inspired book by Joe DiPietro, played Broadway in 2005.



New Play Written & Directed by Come From Away's Rodney Hicks to Receive New Reading

Come From Away standout Rodney Hicks is more multi-talented than we knew! The Broadway mainstay has written a play called NC-17 that will receive a pair of reading at NYC's Playroom Theatre on July 10. NC-17 is described as a fast-paced, original story following six South Dakota teens living and dying in today's America. The play received earlier readings at The Armory at Portland Center Stage, Seattle Repertory Theatre and a private 2016 reading in New York. Set to star in the July 10 readings will be Sydney Cole Alexander, Zach Clarence, Lucas Friedman, Rachel Hilson, Camilla Perez and Joshua Chessin-Yudin.