Celia Keenan-Bolger, Stephen Kunken & the Stars of Bruce Norris' A Parallelogram Meet the Press

Pulitzer winner Bruce Norris' acclaimed play A Parallelogram is finally coming to New York, by way of off-Broadway's Second Stage! The play which made its world premiere at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre in 2010 will begin previews at the Tony Kiser Theatre on July 11 with an opening night scheduled for August 2. Norris, director Michael Greif and the play's stars, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Stephen Kunken, Anita Gillette and Juan Castano, met the press on June 29 as they kicked off rehearsal. A Parallelogram follows Bee (Keenan-Bolger) who, much to the confusion of Jay (Kunken), can click through different moments in her life with the touch of a remote control. Take a look at these pics, and head on over to the Kiser to see the New York debut of Norris' exciting play!







