Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Stephen Kunken & the Stars of Bruce Norris' A Parallelogram Meet the Press
Hot Shot
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 29, 2017
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Stephen Kunken, Anita Gillette & Juan Castano
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Pulitzer winner Bruce Norris' acclaimed play A Parallelogram is finally coming to New York, by way of off-Broadway's Second Stage! The play which made its world premiere at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre in 2010 will begin previews at the Tony Kiser Theatre on July 11 with an opening night scheduled for August 2. Norris, director Michael Greif and the play's stars, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Stephen Kunken, Anita Gillette and Juan Castano, met the press on June 29 as they kicked off rehearsal. A Parallelogram follows Bee (Keenan-Bolger) who, much to the confusion of Jay (Kunken), can click through different moments in her life with the touch of a remote control. Take a look at these pics, and head on over to the Kiser to see the New York debut of Norris' exciting play!



 

A Parallelogram

Second Stage Theatre presents the New York premiere of Bruce Norris' new play.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Perform Hamilton Tunes for a Great Cause
  2. Watch Hugh Jackman & More in the Full Trailer for The Greatest Showman
  3. Celia Keenan-Bolger, Stephen Kunken & the Stars of A Parallelogram Meet the Press
  4. Testosterone-Filled A Clockwork Orange Stage Adaptation to Make Off-Broadway Debut
  5. Get Schooled! Meet 2017 Jimmy Award Winners Sofia Deler & Tony Moreno

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical Cats The Book of Mormon Chicago Anastasia A Bronx Tale Come From Away Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps