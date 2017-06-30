Broadway BUZZ

Lin-Manuel Miranda & Seth Meyers
(Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Lin-Manuel Miranda on Writing ‘Sixteen Hot Bars’ About Alexander Hamilton & Workshopping at the White House
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 30, 2017

Hamilton creator and upcoming Mary Poppins Returns star Lin-Manuel Miranda stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on June 29. The Tony winner looked back on the early development of his Broadway sensation, having tested out the musical for President Obama and the resulting waves the show has made in the government. He also expressed pleasant surprise in how his hit song “The Room Where It Happens” has become shorthand for the place where policy decision-making occurs. Miranda gave a shout-out to the #Ham4All fundraising efforts that have been embraced by stars from all walks of entertainment. Watch the Broadway favorite below and check out Hamilton in a city near you!

