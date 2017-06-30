Christy Altomare, Derek Klena and the Stars of Broadway's Anastasia Sing Out at Barnes and Noble CD Signing

Songwriting team Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens joined Christy Altomare, Derek Klena and stars from Broadway's Anastasia for a special live performance followed by a signing of the Anastasia original Broadway cast recording at Barnes and Noble on the Upper East Side on June 29. So, here's your royal Russian to-do list. Ready? Check out this adorable hot shot, get tickets to see the show at the Broadhurst Theatre, purchase the cast recording and listen to it on repeat. Ta-da!





