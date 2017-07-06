Broadway BUZZ

Christine Ebersole & Patti LuPone
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
War Paint Stars Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole Will Put Their 'Best Face Forward' at Barnes & Noble
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 6, 2017

Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole will help celebrate the Ghostlight Records cast album of War Paint in an appearance at Barnes & Noble on New York's Upper East Side on July 14, the day of the album's CD release, at 2:30pm. The two-time Tony winners will take part in an open conversation with the musical's composer, Scott Frankel, followed by a CD signing.

War Paint charts the legendary lives of two trailblazing women—cosmetics entrepreneurs Helena Rubinstein (LuPone) and Elizabeth Arden (Ebersole). The musical also features Tony Award nominees John Dossett and Douglas Sills. Dossett portrays Tommy Lewis, Arden’s husband and chief marketing officer, and Sills portrays the ambitious Harry Fleming, Rubinstein’s clubby confidante and faithful ally.

Running at the Nederlander Theatre, War Paint is directed by Michael Greif, who is reunited with Frankel and Michael Korie—the composer-and-lyricist team of Grey Gardens and Far From Heaven—with Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Doug Wright (Grey Gardens, I Am My Own Wife). The musical features choreography by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli.

War Paint

Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole star in this new musical.
