Odds & Ends: Angela Lansbury Confirmed for Little Women Miniseries & More

Angela Lansbury to Appear in Little Women Miniseries

Five-time Tony winner Angela Lansbury will appear as Aunt March in a three-part TV-miniseries adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's Little Women, according to Deadline. The series will appear on BBC One and Masterpiece on PBS with a broadcast date to be announced. Newcomer Maya Hawke will take on the central role of Jo, with Emily Watson as Marmee, Michael Gambon as Mr. Laurence, Willa Fitzgerald as Meg, Annes Elwy as Beth, Kathryn Newton as Amy and Jonah Hauer-King as Jo's love interest Laurie.



Jeffrey Schecter, John Tartaglia & More Fill the Muny with Laughter in Forum

A slew of Broadway veterans kicked off performances of the Muny's A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum on July 5. With Jeffrey Schecter in the lead role of Pseudolus, the company also features Tony nominee John Tartaglia, Ali Ewoldt, Mark Linn-Baker, E. Faye Butler, Jason Kravits, Marrick Smith, Nathaniel Hackmann, Whit Reichert, Marcus Choi, Justin Keyes and Tommy Scrivens. Check out footage from Stephen Sondheim, Larry Gelbart and Burt Shevelove's musical below, and head on out to St. Louis to catch this dynamite cast before their final performance on July 11!







Zosia Mamet & Melissa Rauch Are Chelsea & Ivanka at Joe's Pub

Stage vet Zosia Mamet will join Melissa Rauch onstage at Joe's Pub for a reading of The Secret Lunches of Chelsea & Ivanka, a new satire co-penned by Rauch with Winston Rauch. The modern-day presidential satire explores the events leading up to the 2016 election through the unlikely friendship and clashing perspectives of two American First Daughters. Carolyn Cantor will direct the July 24 7:00pm reading that will serve as a benefit for Planned Parenthood.



Cirque du Soleil Acquires International Hit Show Blue Man Group

Entertainment phenomenon Cirque du Soleil announced today the acquisition of Blue Man Group, the acclaimed performance art piece that has been performed in over 20 countries and seen by more than 35 million people worldwide since 1991. "We are extremely excited to welcome the iconic Blue Man Group to our portfolio of shows," said Daniel Lamarre, president and CEO of Cirque du Soleil. "Their unbridled creativity makes them a perfect cultural fit for Cirque du Soleil." The abstract Blue Man Group opened at off-Broadway's Astor Place Theatre on November 17, 1991, where it continues today.