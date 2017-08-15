Broadway BUZZ

Children of a Lesser God, Starring Joshua Jackson & Lauren Ridloff, Sets Broadway Dates & Theater
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 15, 2017
Lauren Ridloff & Joshua Jackson in a promo shot for "Children of a Lesser God"
(Photo: Guzman)

Mark Medoff’s 1980 play Children of a Lesser God will officially return to Broadway, with previews set to begin on March 22, 2018, and an opening scheduled for April 11 at Studio 54. The previously announced revival is a transfer of Berkshire Theatre Group's 2017 summer revival. Directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon, Children of a Lesser God will be led by The Affair star Joshua Jackson and former Miss Deaf America Lauren Ridloff in their Broadway debuts.

Children of a Lesser God tells the story of James Leeds (Jackson), a new teacher at a school for the deaf, and Sarah Norman (Ridloff), the school’s one-time star student who has stayed behind as its cleaning woman rather than venturing out into the hearing world. James immediately takes a keen interest in Sarah, and tries to persuade her to communicate orally by lip reading as they kindle a romance beyond words.

The original Broadway production of Children of a Lesser God starred Phyllis Frelich as Sarah Norman and John Rubinstein as James Leeds. Both actors won Tonys for their performances. The screen adaptation received five Academy Award nominations and earned Marlee Matlin the 1987 Oscar for Best Actress for her performance as Sarah Norman.

Further casting for the Broadway revival will be announced at a later date. The Berkshire Theatre Group production, which concluded on July 22, featured Tony winner Stephen Spinella as Mr. Franklin and John McGinty as Orin Dennis.

Children of a Lesser God

Kenny Leon directs the Broadway revival of Mark Medoff's drama.
