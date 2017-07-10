Broadway Grosses: Dear Evan Hansen Reports Highest Gross Ever for Broadway Venue Under 1000 Seats

Broadway's 2017 Tony-winning Best Musical reached a new pair of milestones in the past week. Dear Evan Hansen, packing in crowds at the Music Box Theatre since its Broadway debut in November 2016, reported a gross of $1,725,297.28, which in addition to being a new record-breaker for the show, is the highest gross ever for a Broadway venue under 1000 seats. The Music Box Theatre seats 984 for audiences at Dear Evan Hansen. The acclaimed musical features a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and Tony-winning performances by Ben Platt and Rachel Bay Jones.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending July 9:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,061,008.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,262,716.00)*
3. Wicked ($1,920,520.00)*
4. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,725,297.28)
5. Aladdin ($1,618,189.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. A Doll's House, Part 2 ($450,676.00)
4. 1984 ($369,888.08)
3. Indecent ($334,409.44)
2. The Play That Goes Wrong ($328,094.25)
1. Marvin's Room ($194,304.60)*
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.12%)*
2. Come From Away (101.91%)
3. Hamilton (101.77%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.50%)
5. The Lion King (99.64%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong (74.97%)
4. Indecent (71.96%)
3. Beautiful (65.23%)
2. Miss Saigon (65.15%)
1. On Your Feet! (60.78%)
*Number based on seven performances
Source: The Broadway League
