Odds & Ends: Dear Evan Hansen Creators to Pen Behind-the-Scenes Book, Rolling Stones Musical Is in the Works & More

Behind-the-Scenes Book Dear Evan Hansen: Through the Window Due Out in November

Tony-winning Dear Evan Hansen creators Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are at work on a behind-the-scenes book, Dear Evan Hansen: Through the Window, which will be released in November by Grand Central Publishing. The book is expected to take readers into the show's early development, from composing to casting and rehearsals. Filled with interviews with the cast and crew, original photography and a deeper look into the title character's fictional world, this book sounds like a must-have for DEH fans. We certainly can't wait to get our hands on a copy.



Charlie and the Chocolate Factory's Mike Wartella to Rock Out in Solo Show

Broadway.com readers love the delightful Mike Wartella. Audiences at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre are cheering his dynamic performance eight times a week as Mike Teavee in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. And now fans who want to see the star's full array of talents can check him out solo in a can't-miss cabaret at Feinstein's/54 Below. Wartella will host the night of rock and roll, original music and Broadway favorites on August 25 at 11:30pm. With special appearances by Broadway's Aaron Lavigne, Andrea Laxton and Tessa Grady, this is a chance to see super talent Wartella in his element.



Seize the Day with Outdoor Newsies Screening

The filmed version of Broadway hit Newsies will appear in an outdoor screening on July 24 at 7:00pm at Williamsbridge Park Oval in the Bronx. Set to feature special guest performers by Broadway cast members and an interactive crowd dance lesson, you better bet we'll be carrying the banner uptown for this must-experience evening out!



Tovah Feldshuh, Mary Testa & More Set for Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh 25th Anniversary Reunion

Stars of the 1992 off-Broadway musical Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh will toast the show's 25th anniversary with a pair of reunion concerts at Feinstein's/54 Below on July 24 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. Tovah Feldshuh, Mary Testa, Jason Graae, Paul Kreppel and Stephen Berger will all be there singing comedy genius Allan Sherman's hilarious tunes such as “One Hippopotami,” “Harvey and Shelia” and the classic title song. These concerts will mark the return of Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh for the first time since a brief 2001 revival.



David Mamet Bans Post-Show Talkbacks

Prolific playwright David Mamet has put his foot down regarding post-performance talkbacks. According to The Guardian, Mamet has said he will implement a fine of $25,000 to theaters that hold post-show panels when staging his works. The ban was initiated following a Michigan production of his play Oleanna, which held talkbacks that proved overly controversial to Mamet.



A Rolling Stones Musical Is in the Works

Hamilton’s Angelica Schuyler may not be the only one on Broadway that can’t get no satisfaction. According to The Sun, a musical about the Rolling Stones is in the works. The next step? Winning over Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood. Workshops are currently being held in London’s West End to find the perfect performers to play the iconic rockers. We know you can’t always get what you want, but this tuner sounds like something we need on the Great White Way. Watch this space!



P.S. The hit Netflix series Stranger Things, featuring stage vets Gaten Matarazzo, David Harbour and new cast member Will Chase, has announced a season-two release date of October 27!



Some doors can't be closed. #StrangerThings2 arrives on October 27. pic.twitter.com/NALL5HQalg — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 11, 2017