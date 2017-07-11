Greg Pierce's World Premiere Play Cardinal Added to Second Stage's 2017-2018 Season

Cardinal, a new play by Greg Pierce, will receive its world premiere production with off-Broadway's Second Stage. Kate Whoriskey will direct the work set to open in winter 2018 at the Tony Kiser Theater.



Cardinal follows Lydia, whose wild idea to invigorate her Rust Belt town is co-opted by a whip-smart entrepreneur. A battle for the town’s soul ensues, causing its obsessive mayor, its defiant matriarch and the rest of its residents to question who they are and where they're headed.



Pierce's work includes Slowgirl, The Landing, Her Requiem and Kid Victory. Casting and additional creative team members for Cardinal will be announced at a later date.



Second Stage’s 2017-18 season at the Tony Kiser Theater also includes the previously announced revival of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song and the New York premiere of Tracy Letts’ Mary Page Marlowe. On Broadway at the Hayes Theater, Second Stage will present Kenneth Lonergan's Lobby Hero as well as the Broadway premiere of Young Jean Lee's Straight White Men.