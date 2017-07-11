Broadway BUZZ

Tasha Lawrence, Jaime Lincoln Smith, Karen Pittman, Morocco Omari, Heather Velazquez & Namir Smallwood
(Photos: Jeremy Daniel)
See Hot Shots from the Off-Broadway Opening of Dominique Morisseau's Pipeline
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 11, 2017

Dominique Morisseau’s new play Pipeline opened at off-Broadway's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater on July 10. Stars Tasha Lawrence, Jaime Lincoln Smith, Karen Pittman, Morocco Omari, Heather Velazquez and Namir Smallwood got glam and hit the red carpet for a group shot to celebrate the big night. Helmed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, Pipeline centers on Nya Joseph (Pittman), a dedicated inner-city high school teacher who sends her only son Omari (Smallwood) to a private boarding school; a controversial incident causes Nya to rally to save her son from expulsion. Take a look at the opening-night shots of the cast and be sure to catch this Lincoln Center Theater drama ASAP.



Director Lileana Blain-Cruz and scribe Dominique Morisseau hit the red carpet. Congrats to the entire company on a wonderful opening night!

Pipeline

Lincoln Center Theatre presents the premiere of Dominique Morisseau's drama.
