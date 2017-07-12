Broadway BUZZ

Uzo Aduba & More Will Lead Cast of The Secret Life of Bees Musical Workshop
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 12, 2017
Uzo Aduba
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Uzo Aduba is set to play the role of Rosaleen in the musical workshop of The Secret Life of Bees. It is set to take place July 27-30 at Vassar & New York Stage and Film’s Powerhouse Theater, with an additional July 30 performance now added to the previously announced presentations.

Also cast in the workshop are Sophia Anne Caruso as Lily, Eisa Davis as June, Kecia Lewis as August, Ben Davis as T. Ray and Odiseas Georgiadis as Zach, with an ensemble featuring Akron Watson, Rory Donovan and Peter Matthew Smith.

The musical features a book by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage, music by Tony winner Duncan Sheik and lyrics by Tony nominee Susan Birkenhead. The show is based on the 2008 film and Sue Monk Kidd’s novel.

Set in 1964 South Carolina in 1964, The Secret Life of Bees focuses on 14-year-old Lily (Caruso), who is haunted by the memory of her deceased mother. She flees town with her caregiver Rosaleen (Aduba) to a place where she finds the secret to her mother's past. The film version of The Secret Life of Bees featured Jennifer Hudson as Rosaleen, Dakota Fanning as Lily and Queen Latifah as August.

