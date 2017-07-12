Broadway BUZZ

Jeremy Morse to Play the Role of Ogie Full-Time for a Limited Run in Broadway's Waitress
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 12, 2017
Jeremy Morse
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)

Waitress ensemble member Jeremy Morse, who originated the role of enthusiastic showstopper Ogie in the American Repertory Theater debut of the musical and understudies the role on Broadway, will play the part full-time on the Great White Way through August 13. He began performances on July 11. Morse is temporarily filling the shoes of Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald who is taking a brief hiatus from the musical. Fitzgerald will resume performances on August 15.

Waitress marks Morse's Broadway debut. His stage credits also include off-Broadway's Bloodsong of Love and regional productions of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Hello, Dolly!, Oliver! and The Drowsy Chaperone, among others.

Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, score by Sara Bareilles and direction by Diane Paulus. In addition to Morse, the current cast includes Betsy Wolfe as Jenna, Drew Gehling as Dr. Pomatter, Eric Anderson as Cal, Charity Angel Dawson as Becky, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Dakin Matthews as Joe and Joe Tippett as Earl.

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
