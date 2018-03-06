Odds & Ends: Kristin Chenoweth Will Sing Out at the London Palladium, PBS to Broadcast Present Laughter & More

Kristin Chenoweth Will Sing Out at the London Palladium

Kristin Chenoweth is London-bound! The Wicked original has added a one-night concert-tour stop at the iconic West End venue the London Palladium on October 20, according to a Ticketmaster pre-sale. The Tony winner is expected to sing showtunes and Great American Songbook standards, as represented in her 2016 Broadway concert engagement My Love Letter to Broadway and as heard on her 2016 album The Art of Elegance. If any one-night engagement can boost a performer's stardom, you bet this one will make Chenoweth even more "Popular."



Sheryl Lee Ralph to Present "A Diva Simply Singing" Benefit Concert

Dreamgirls original and current Wicked player Sheryl Lee Ralph will raise funds for her HIV/AIDS non-profit The DIVA Foundation with "A Diva Simply Singing," a concert at the Metropolitan Room set for July 30 at 7:00pm. The concert is expected to blend Broadway showtunes with contemporary music. In addition to her acclaimed stage work, Ralph is an activist who was awarded the first Red Ribbon Award at the UN for her unique use of the arts in HIV/AIDS activism.



Broadway Records Sets Release Date for Orfeh & Andy Karl: Legally Bound

Broadway Records has announced that the recording of acclaimed concert Orfeh & Andy Karl: Legally Bound—Live at Feinstein’s/54 Below will be released digitally and in stores on August 18. The album is currently available for pre-order. “We are so excited to be releasing this album—our first together—that really captures the energy and spirit of Legally Bound," said the Tony-nommed married pair in a statement. Karl, currently starring in Groundhog Day and Orfeh first met working on Saturday Night Fever. They later also shared the stage in Legally Blonde The Musical.







Andrew Lloyd Webber to Pen Memoir

Broadway legend Andrew Lloyd Webber has inked a book deal with HarperCollins. The composer currently represented on Broadway by The Phantom of the Opera, Cats and School of Rock will pen the tell-all Unmasked. In the memoir Webber will go back to the musicals he wrote as a child, his days in school at Oxford, his artistic influences and how he decided to pursue a career in the theater. Unmasked is set to be released on March 6, 2018.



PBS to Broadcast Present Laughter, She Loves Me & Holiday Inn

PBS has announced its latest broadcast lineup for the fan-favorite Great Performances series! Three Broadway productions that had been filmed for BroadwayHD will now be shown on PBS. She Loves Me, which starred Laura Benanti, Zachary Levi, Jane Krakowski and Gavin Creel, will air on October 20. The recent revival of Noël Coward's Present Laughter, featuring a Tony-winning turn by Kevin Kline, will air on November 3. And the tap-happy musical Holiday Inn, featuring Lora Lee Gayer, Bryce Pinkham, Corbin Bleu, Megan Sikora and Megan Lawrence, will appear on November 24. On November 17 the network will air a tribute to 21-time Tony winner Harold Prince, whose career is the basis for the upcoming Great White Way revue Prince of Broadway.