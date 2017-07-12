Hot Shot! See Steven Pasquale, Alex Brightman & More in Assassins at City Center

Talk about a hot shot! Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s Assassins is playing from July 12-15 at City Center, and its starry cast is killer. Steven Pasquale as John Wilkes Booth, Alex Brightman as Giuseppe Zangara—we know they are going to blow us away. Take a look at Victoria Clark, Steven Boyer, John Ellison Conlee, Clifton Duncan, Shuler Hensley, Ethan Lipton, Erin Markey, Cory Michael Smith and Danny Wolohan as they slay this score at City Center.







Steven Boyer strums as John Hinckley in Assassins at City Center.







Erin Markey as Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme and Victoria Clark gab as Sara Jane Moore in Assassins at City Center.







Alex Brightman takes the stage as Guiseppe Zangara in Assassins at City Center.







Victoria Clark as Sara Jane Moore, John Ellison Conlee as Charles Guiteau, Shuler Hensley as Leon Czolgosz and Steven Pasquale as John Wilkes Booth in Assassins at City Center.







Danny Wolohan as Samuel Byck in Assassins at City Center.







We can't wait to catch the cast of Assassins!