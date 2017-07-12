Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The cast of 'Assassins' at City Center
(Photos: Joan Marcus)
Hot Shot! See Steven Pasquale, Alex Brightman & More in Assassins at City Center
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 12, 2017

Talk about a hot shot! Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s Assassins is playing from July 12-15 at City Center, and its starry cast is killer. Steven Pasquale as John Wilkes Booth, Alex Brightman as Giuseppe Zangara—we know they are going to blow us away. Take a look at Victoria Clark, Steven Boyer, John Ellison Conlee, Clifton Duncan, Shuler Hensley, Ethan Lipton, Erin Markey, Cory Michael Smith and Danny Wolohan as they slay this score at City Center.



Steven Boyer strums as John Hinckley in Assassins at City Center.



Erin Markey as Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme and Victoria Clark gab as Sara Jane Moore in Assassins at City Center.



Alex Brightman takes the stage as Guiseppe Zangara in Assassins at City Center.



Victoria Clark as Sara Jane Moore, John Ellison Conlee as Charles Guiteau, Shuler Hensley as Leon Czolgosz and Steven Pasquale as John Wilkes Booth in Assassins at City Center.



Danny Wolohan as Samuel Byck in Assassins at City Center.



We can't wait to catch the cast of Assassins!

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Exclusive! The Lightning Thief's Chris McCarrell Goes Inside the 'Yell Before the Storm' of Hit Song 'Good Kid'
  2. Euan Morton Will Don the Crown of King George in Hamilton
  3. Wicked to Welcome the Return of Jackie Burns as Elphaba; Long-Running Hit Announces More New Casting
  4. Exclusive! Cats Will Welcome Zachary Downer, Mackenzie Warren, Sarah Marie Jenkins & Samantha Sturm
  5. Alan Menken at Work on Hercules Stage Musical Adaptation

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon School of Rock—The Musical Kinky Boots Cats Chicago Come From Away Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale Charlie and the Chocolate Factory All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps