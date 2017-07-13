Broadway BUZZ

Barrett Doss & Andy Karl
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney & Instagram.com)
Andy Karl & the Cast of Groundhog Day Celebrate 100 Broadway Performances
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 13, 2017

Phew! July 12 marked 100 Broadway performances for the Tony-nominated musical Groundhog Day. (So, math wizards, how many times has Phil Connors lived the same day over and over?) Stars Andy Karl, Barrett Doss and the dynamite cast celebrated the milestone at the August Wilson Theatre, where the Tim Minchin-scored production is playing. The celebration was complete with an adorable alarm-clock cake, a giant bottle of bubbly and even a visit from Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth. Cheno, who starred in On the Twentieth Century alongside three-time Tony nominee Karl, snapped a silly pic with the show-stopping leading man. Congrats to the entire company on this sunny celebration!

