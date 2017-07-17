See Annaleigh Ashford, Phylicia Rashad & More Make Merry in A Midsummer Night's Dream

Lord, what fools these mortals be! The Shakespeare in the Park production of A Midsummer Night's Dream has a super starry cast: Phylicia Rashad, Annaleigh Ashford, Danny Burstein and Kristine Nielsen are just a few of the names making comedy magic at Central Park's Delacorte Theater. Good luck not wanting to venture into the woods to experience this Shakespearean comedy ASAP after checking out these dreamy production shots! The set, the costumes, the crazy talented roster—we're pretty sure we're in love.







Phylicia Rashad and Danny Burstein in A Midsummer Night’s Dream.







De’Adre Aziza and Bhavesh Patel in A Midsummer Night’s Dream.







Richard Poe and Phylicia Rashad in A Midsummer Night’s Dream.







Annaleigh Ashford and Alex Hernandez in A Midsummer Night’s Dream.