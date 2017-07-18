Josh Lucas to Star Alongside Uma Thurman in Broadway's The Parisian Woman

Stage and film actor Josh Lucas is slated to co-star opposite Uma Thurman on Broadway in Beau Willimon's drama The Parisian Woman. Lucas will play Tom, husband to Thurman's character, Chloe. The previously announced production, directed by Tony winner Pam MacKinnon, will open at a theater to be announced on November 30.



The Parisian Woman is set in Washington, D.C., where powerful friends are the only kind worth having, especially after the 2016 election. At the center is Chloe (Thurman), a socialite armed with charm and wit, coming to terms with politics, her past, her marriage to Tom (Lucas) and an uncertain future.



Lucas appeared as The Gentleman Caller in the 2005 Broadway revival of The Glass Menagerie. He has been seen off-Broadway in Corpus Christi, Fault Lines and Spalding Gray: Stories Left to Tell. His screen work includes The Mysteries of Laura, You Can Count on Me, American Psycho, Sweet Home Alabama and A Beautiful Mind.



The Parisian Woman was commissioned and developed by off-Broadway's Flea Theater and was originally produced by South Coast Repertory with Steven Weber in the role of Tom and Dana Delany as Chloe.



Additional casting, design team and preview dates for the Broadway production of The Parisian Woman will be announced at a later date.