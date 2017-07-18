Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Nancy Opel & Bobby Goldman
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney)
Fifty-Something & Fabulous! Nancy Opel Poised for Curvy Widow's Off-Broadway Bow
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 18, 2017

Bobby Goldman and Drew Brody's Curvy Widow is set to make its off-Broadway premiere at the Westside Theatre on July 20. The musical comedy, which stars Nancy Opel in the delightfully feisty titular role, will open on August 3. Goldman, Brody, Opel, director Peter Flynn and the entire company met the press on July 18. We can't wait to see Curvy in action as she navigates life, love and sex. Check out the hot shots below, and catch this fun-filled production ASAP!



Curvy Widow star Nancy Opel and scribe Bobby Goldman get together.



Director Peter Flynn, Opel, Goldman and composer/lyricist Drew Brody are ready for their close-up.



Congrats to the company of Curvy Widow! Catch Opel in action at the Westside Theatre.

Curvy Widow

A witty new musical that follows the exploits of a feisty widow.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. 2017 Tony Winner Dear Evan Hansen Recoups Investment on Broadway
  2. See Annaleigh Ashford & More Make Merry in A Midsummer Night's Dream
  3. Alec Baldwin to Lead the Cast of NBC's Live A Few Good Men
  4. Falsettos' Anthony Rosenthal & More Complete Encores! Off-Center Casting
  5. Broadway Grosses: Tony Winner Oslo Soars in Its Final Week on Broadway

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon Cats Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale Come From Away Charlie and the Chocolate Factory All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps