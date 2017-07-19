Broadway BUZZ

Pure Imagination! See Christian Borle & More Celebrate Charlie and the Chocolate Factory's 100th Performance
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 19, 2017
Jake Ryan Flynn, Ryan Sell & Ryan Foust
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney)

The candy man can—and did! The company of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory celebrated 100 Broadway performances on July 19, and boy was it sweet. Triple threat Charlies Jake Ryan Flynn, Ryan Sell and Ryan Foust snapped an adorable pic with the yummy treats: a gorgeous cake and some tiny cupcakes. Star Christian Borle, Jackie Hoffman, John Rubinstein and Tony-winning music men Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman also raised glasses to this delicious musical's milestone. Take a peek at the hot shots from the party, and indulge in the show at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre!

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

The new musical based on Roald Dahl's classic novel arrives on Broadway!
