Tickets Are Now On Sale for Lisa Lampanelli's New Play Stuffed

Tickets are now on sale for comedian Lisa Lampanelli new play, Stuffed, set to begin performances at off-Broadway's Westside Theatre on October 5 with an opening night scheduled for October 19. Directed by Jackson Gay and starring Lampanelli, the play takes a funny and moving journey through Lampanelli's experiences with food and body image.



The four-character play features Lampanelli’s famously irreverent voice, signature wit and an extra-large scoop of razor-sharp insight into the crazy-making world of our relationships with food. Stuffed doesn't shy away from tough questions like: Is eating an ice cream sandwich in the shower as emotionally fulfilling as it sounds? When it comes to jeans, what's better—muffin top or camel toe? And, if Oprah, the most powerful person in the world, can't conquer her food issues, what can the rest of us do but laugh as we try?



Additional casting will be announced. Stuffed first debuted at the McGinn-Cazale Theatre in October 2016. The Westside Theatre mounting features new material by Ashley Austin Morris.