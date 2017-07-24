Waitress Star Betsy Wolfe Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger

Get ready for an inside look at Broadway's musical favorite Waitress with leading lady Betsy Wolfe! The stage veteran is set to lead Broadway.com's newest vlog—Sugar, Butter, Betsy—starting on July 27.



The vlog will follow Wolfe and her co-stars backstage at the new musical based on the 2007 film by the late Adrienne Shelly. Featuring a book by Jessie Nelson and a score by Sara Bareilles, Waitress follows Jenna (Wolfe), a pregnant waitress in the South who is trapped in an abusive marriage and looking for a happy ending. She finds relief—and potentially that happy ending—by making creatively titled pies and forming a romance with an unlikely newcomer.



In addition to her current showstopping performance at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, Wolfe has been seen on Broadway in Falsettos, Bullets Over Broadway, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Everyday Rapture and 110 in the Shade. Her off-Broadway credits include Everyday Rapture and The Last Five Years.



Tune in and watch the super-talented Wolfe take Broadway.com readers behind the scenes at the show that is winning over Broadway audiences eight times a week.



Sugar, Butter, Betsy will run every Thursday for eight weeks.