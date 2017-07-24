Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Waitress Star Betsy Wolfe Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 24, 2017
Betsy Wolfe in a promo shot for 'Waitress'
(Photo: Richard Corman)

Get ready for an inside look at Broadway's musical favorite Waitress with leading lady Betsy Wolfe! The stage veteran is set to lead Broadway.com's newest vlog—Sugar, Butter, Betsy—starting on July 27.

The vlog will follow Wolfe and her co-stars backstage at the new musical based on the 2007 film by the late Adrienne Shelly. Featuring a book by Jessie Nelson and a score by Sara Bareilles, Waitress follows Jenna (Wolfe), a pregnant waitress in the South who is trapped in an abusive marriage and looking for a happy ending. She finds relief—and potentially that happy ending—by making creatively titled pies and forming a romance with an unlikely newcomer.

In addition to her current showstopping performance at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, Wolfe has been seen on Broadway in Falsettos, Bullets Over Broadway, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Everyday Rapture and 110 in the Shade. Her off-Broadway credits include Everyday Rapture and The Last Five Years.

Tune in and watch the super-talented Wolfe take Broadway.com readers behind the scenes at the show that is winning over Broadway audiences eight times a week.

Sugar, Butter, Betsy will run every Thursday for eight weeks.

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Broadway's Hamilton to Welcome Daniel Breaker; Montego Glover Set for Chicago Production
  2. Hamilton's Brandon Victor Dixon & More Set for Suzan-Lori Parks' 'Red Letter Plays'
  3. Christy Altomare & the Cast of Anastasia Celebrate 100 Broadway Journeys
  4. Harold Prince & the Cast of Prince of Broadway Poised for Great White Way Bow
  5. Panic! at the Disco Frontman Brendon Urie Takes in His Kinky Boots Pics in Times Square

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon Cats Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale Come From Away Charlie and the Chocolate Factory All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps