Odds & Ends: Must-See War Paint Cast Album Video, Michael Urie to Lead Hamlet in Our Nation's Capital & More

Go Inside the War Paint Recording Studio

Ghostlight Records has released an original cast album of Scott Frankel and Michael Korie's luminous score to War Paint. Starring two-time Tony-winning Broadway icons Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole, the new musical takes audiences inside the story of cosmetics legends Helena Rubinstein (LuPone) and Elizabeth Arden (Ebersole). Ghostlight has released a new video outlining the making of the new tuner's cast album. Watch Frankel, Korie, book writer Doug Wright and director Michael Greif below as they reminisce about the creation of the new work—and listen to LuPone and Ebersole knock the beautiful tunes out of the park.







Orfeh, Brooke Shields & More Set for August Editions of Celebrity Autobiography

Celebrity Autobiography is back! The hit show that features celebrities acting out other celebrities' jaw-dropping memoirs will appear on August 28 at 7:00pm at The Triad in NYC. Stars set to appear include Tony winner Cady Huffman and Tony nominee Orfeh, along with Tate Donovan, Will Shortz, Peter Asher, Alan Zweibel, John Fugelsang, Eugene Pack and Dayle Reyfel. Celebrity Autobiography will also appear onstage in the Hamptons at Guild Hall on August 25 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. That cast will include Broadway veterans Mario Cantone and Brooke Shields along with Susan Lucci, Christie Brinkley, Ali Wentworth and Scott Adsit. Audiences can expect selections from the memoirs of Oprah, Elvis, Celine Dion, Zayn, Britney Spears, Barry Manilow and Madonna.



Hit Musical Comedy Pageant Is London-Bound

Side Show Tony nominee Bill Russell is bringing his off-Broadway hit musical Pageant to London for a new run! The fabulous musical comedy about the world of beauty pageants, where six hopeful contestants battle to win the coveted title of "Miss Glamouresse," started off-Broadway in 1991 and received a celebrated revival in 2014. Russell, who co-wrote the musical's lyrics with Frank Kelly to music by Albert Evans, will direct the new mounting at the London Irish Centre for a run from August 10-26. It will be followed by a brief engagement from September 1-2 at the Poole Lighthouse. The cast will include Miles Western, Alex Anstey, Nicholas Chiappetta, Jonni Gatenby, Kevin Grogan, Adam O'Shea and John McManus.



Michael Urie to Star in D.C. Production of Hamlet

"To be or not to be? That is the question." With stage-and-screen fave Michael Urie in the lead, "To be!" is the definitive answer. Urie, who is currently cracking audiences up in The Government Inspector and will headline a fall revival of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song, is making his way to our nation's capital in 2018 to take on the title role in Hamlet. Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. will present a new production of the classic play from January 16-February 25 under the direction of Michael Kahn. Book your trip to DC and get ready to see the multi-talented Urie take on one of the best roles written!