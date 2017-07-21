Bro Time, Love Letters & More! Anastasia’s Ramin Karimloo Takes Us Through A Day in the Life

Stage hunk Ramin Karimloo has dazzled audiences with his golden vocals in The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Love Never Dies and now Anastasia. Ever wonder what it would be like to hang out with the star for a day? Now you can! He may be currently playing a Broadway baddie, but off stage, Karimloo is all about joking around with former co-star and friend Tam Mutu, getting ready to gig at BB Kings (catch him on July 23) and writing love letters to his gorgeous wife Mandy and their sons across the pond in England. Watch Karimloo’s Day in the Life video below, and see the photos here!







Photos: Matthew Murphy | Styling: James Brown III | Assistant: Evan Zimmerman