Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Laurie Metcalf in 'A Doll's House, Part 2'
(Photo: Brigitte Lacombe)
Broadway Grosses: A Doll's House, Part 2 Celebrates Best Week Yet in Laurie Metcalf's Final Slate of Performances
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 24, 2017

Fierce stage talent Laurie Metcalf helped usher playwright Lucas Hnath onto the Great White Way in 2017, leading the cast of his Broadway-debut play, A Doll's House, Part 2. The actress took home a Tony Award for her performance that introduced theatergoers to the next chapter for the iconic character Nora Helmer. As Metcalf played her final week of shows (along with Tony-nominated co-stars Chris Cooper and Condola Rashad), audiences rushed to the John Golden Theatre to check out her acclaimed work. In fact, A Doll's House, Part 2 played its best week yet, taking in a gross of $646,909.50. Metcalf, Cooper and Rashad may have left the house, but audiences had better prepare as fellow Tony winner Julie White begins performances on July 25, with Tony-nominated stage force Stephen McKinley Henderson and veteran actress Erin Wilhelmi stepping in for Cooper and Rashad.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending July 23:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,033,266.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,310,929.00)
3. Hello, Dolly! ($2,152,610.50)
4. Wicked ($1,948,437.00)
5. Aladdin ($1,839,957.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Bandstand ($577,662.83)
4. Indecent ($482,574.80)
3. 1984 ($396,758.08)
2. The Play That Goes Wrong ($362,701.50)
1. Marvin's Room ($216,869.90)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.60%)
2. Come From Away (101.91%)
3. Hamilton (101.78%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.49%)
5. Kinky Boots (100.81%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. War Paint (80.54%)
4. 1984 (76.13%)
3. Miss Saigon (69.84%)
2. On Your Feet! (67.96%)
1. Marvin's Room (66.21%)

Source: The Broadway League

A Doll's House, Part 2

Julie White stars in Lucas Hnath's sequel to Ibsen's classic.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Waitress Star Betsy Wolfe Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger
  2. Hugh Panaro & More to Join Off-Broadway's Site-Specific 'Pie-Shop' Sweeney Todd
  3. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Cast Recordings Perfect for a Summer Road Trip
  4. I Loved Lucy Star Matthew Scott on Booking His London Debut at the Broadway Stage Door & More
  5. Bro Time, Love Letters & More! Anastasia’s Ramin Karimloo Takes Us Through A Day in the Life

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon School of Rock—The Musical Kinky Boots Cats Chicago A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Come From Away Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps