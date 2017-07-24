Broadway Grosses: A Doll's House, Part 2 Celebrates Best Week Yet in Laurie Metcalf's Final Slate of Performances

Fierce stage talent Laurie Metcalf helped usher playwright Lucas Hnath onto the Great White Way in 2017, leading the cast of his Broadway-debut play, A Doll's House, Part 2. The actress took home a Tony Award for her performance that introduced theatergoers to the next chapter for the iconic character Nora Helmer. As Metcalf played her final week of shows (along with Tony-nominated co-stars Chris Cooper and Condola Rashad), audiences rushed to the John Golden Theatre to check out her acclaimed work. In fact, A Doll's House, Part 2 played its best week yet, taking in a gross of $646,909.50. Metcalf, Cooper and Rashad may have left the house, but audiences had better prepare as fellow Tony winner Julie White begins performances on July 25, with Tony-nominated stage force Stephen McKinley Henderson and veteran actress Erin Wilhelmi stepping in for Cooper and Rashad.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending July 23:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,033,266.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,310,929.00)
3. Hello, Dolly! ($2,152,610.50)
4. Wicked ($1,948,437.00)
5. Aladdin ($1,839,957.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Bandstand ($577,662.83)
4. Indecent ($482,574.80)
3. 1984 ($396,758.08)
2. The Play That Goes Wrong ($362,701.50)
1. Marvin's Room ($216,869.90)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.60%)
2. Come From Away (101.91%)
3. Hamilton (101.78%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.49%)
5. Kinky Boots (100.81%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. War Paint (80.54%)
4. 1984 (76.13%)
3. Miss Saigon (69.84%)
2. On Your Feet! (67.96%)
1. Marvin's Room (66.21%)
Source: The Broadway League
© 2017 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY