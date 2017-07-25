Broadway BUZZ

Long Day's Journey Into Night, Starring Jeremy Irons & Lesley Manville, Confirmed for West End Transfer
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 25, 2017
Jeremy Irons & Lesley Manville
(Photo: Getty Images)

A West End production of Eugene O'Neill's Long Day's Journey Into Night, starring iconic actors Jeremy Irons as Edmund Tyrone and Lesley Manville as Mary Tyrone, is official! The previously speculated transfer of Richard Eyre's hit revival from the Bristol Old Vic will run from January 27-April 8, 2018 at Wyndham's Theatre.

Irons said, “Over forty years ago I saw Laurence Olivier play James Tyrone. I never dreamed I would one day be given the opportunity to play him myself. I am so glad I have the chance to work again with Richard Eyre and Lesley Manville on this, one of America’s greatest plays.”

Manville said, “I cannot wait to play those scenes again to a wider audience. O’Neill is a genius and Richard Eyre's production gives nothing but credit to this classic American family saga.”

The production will feature set design by Rob Howell, lighting design by Peter Mumford and sound design by John Leonard. Additional casting for the Wyndham's engagement will be announced at a later date.

