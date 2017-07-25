Tickets Are Now On Sale for First Broadway Revival of Once on This Island

Tickets are on sale for the first Broadway revival of the musical Once on This Island, set to play the Circle in the Square Theatre. Tony nominee Michael Arden directs the production that will begin previews on November 9 and open on December 3.



Once on This Island follows Ti Moune, a peasant girl in the Antilles who falls in love with Daniel, a young man she saves from a car crash. When he returns to his wealthy family on the other side of the island, four Gods: Mother of the Earth Asaka, God of Water Agwé, Goddess of Love Erzulie and Demon of Death Papa Ge, guide Ti Mourne through a test of her love against prejudice and hate.



Once on This Island features a book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty. This revival will feature new musical arrangements by original orchestrator Michael Starobin and choreography by Camille Brown. Casting will be announced at a later date.



The show first played Broadway in 1990, in a production that received eight Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Performance by a Featured Actress for LaChanze.