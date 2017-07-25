Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Tickets Are Now On Sale for First Broadway Revival of Once on This Island
Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 25, 2017

Tickets are on sale for the first Broadway revival of the musical Once on This Island, set to play the Circle in the Square Theatre. Tony nominee Michael Arden directs the production that will begin previews on November 9 and open on December 3.

Once on This Island follows Ti Moune, a peasant girl in the Antilles who falls in love with Daniel, a young man she saves from a car crash. When he returns to his wealthy family on the other side of the island, four Gods: Mother of the Earth Asaka, God of Water Agwé, Goddess of Love Erzulie and Demon of Death Papa Ge, guide Ti Mourne through a test of her love against prejudice and hate.

Once on This Island features a book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty. This revival will feature new musical arrangements by original orchestrator Michael Starobin and choreography by Camille Brown. Casting will be announced at a later date.

The show first played Broadway in 1990, in a production that received eight Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Performance by a Featured Actress for LaChanze.

Once On This Island

Michael Arden directs the Broadway revival of Ahrens and Flaherty's musical.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Laura Benanti on Honing Her Melania Trump Impression: 'I Kept Zooming in on Her Mouth'
  2. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Cast Recordings Perfect for a Summer Road Trip
  3. I Loved Lucy Star Matthew Scott on Booking His London Debut at the Broadway Stage Door & More
  4. Carmen Cusack to Reprise Tony-Nominated Bright Star Performance in Los Angeles
  5. Rebecca Naomi Jones & More Set for Free Public Works As You Like It Musical

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon School of Rock—The Musical Kinky Boots Cats Chicago A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Come From Away Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps