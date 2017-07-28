Broadway BUZZ

From Boy George to King George: Taboo Tony Nominee Euan Morton Returns to Broadway in Hamilton
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 28, 2017
Euan Morton

Euan Morton, the actor who earned a 2004 Tony nomination portraying iconic singer/songwriter Boy George in the musical Taboo, joins Broadway juggernaut Hamilton on July 28 in the role of King George. Tony nominee Brian d'Arcy James played his final performance in the role on July 16, with King George performed by different cast members in the interim prior to Morton's arrival.

Morton just finished rocking audiences across America as Hedwig in the national tour of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. He has also been seen on the Great White Way in Cyrano de Bergerac and Sondheim on Sondheim. His off-Broadway and regional credits include Measure for Pleasure at the Public Theater and Parade at Ford's Theatre. Morton has released two solo albums and has sung in concert venues around the country.

With a book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

Hamilton

A wildly inventive new musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton.
