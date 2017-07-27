Broadway BUZZ

The cast of Broadway's Bandstand
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Corey Cott, Laura Osnes & the Cast of Bandstand Celebrate 100 Big, Brassy Performances
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 27, 2017

Time to put on your swing-dancin' shoes, and put "Nobody" on full blast! Bandstand celebrated 100 Broadway performances on July 26. That means Laura Osnes has dazzled us on an old-timey mic 100 times. Corey Cott has made us swoon as leading man Donny Novitski 100 times. And the entire cast has wowed us with gorgeous, storytelling Tony-winning choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, who is also at the helm of the bouncey Broadway hit. Tony winner Beth Leavel and the super handsome boys in the band, including Joe Carroll, Brandon James Ellis, Nate Hopkins, Geoff Packard and Joey Pero, were all on hand to celebrate with a slice of cake. Take a peek at the hot shots, and then go catch this dazzling production at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre!

