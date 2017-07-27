Broadway BUZZ

Patti LuPone on Mandy Patinkin's Return in Comet: 'Wouldn't You Just Die to See Him Tear Up That Part?'
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 27, 2017
Patti LuPone & Mandy Patinkin
(Photo:

What about Pierre Patti? Upon hearing the news that Mandy Patinkin would be returning to the Great White Way in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, musical theater fans everywhere had a realization: Patinkin and Patti are back on the boards at the same time. LuPone is currently dripping in jewels and giving an incredible, Tony-nominated performance in War Paint. Broadway.com asked the two-time Tony winner how she feels about her dear friend taking on the titular role in Comet.

"If you saw it already, wouldn't you just die to see Mandy tear up that part? I'm so excited for him and for our Broadway audiences," LuPone told Broadway.com.

LuPone and Patinkin both garnered 1980 Tony Awards for their landmark performances in Evita. In taking on their formidable roles, they became close friends.



LuPone and Patinkin at the 1980 Tony Awards party in New York City.





LuPone and Patinkin in rehearsal for Evita with legendary director Hal Prince.



Patinkin and LuPone in Broadway's Evita.

The Broadway legends have performed together numerous times. They took their own evening of song and dance to the Great White Way in 2011 with An Evening with Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin, and coincidentally, they took their friendship goals all the way to Broadway.com HQ for an iconic round of Ask a Star.





Catch LuPone in War Paint at the Nederlander Theatre now, and see Patinkin in Great Comet at the Imperial Theatre beginning on August 15.

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

A vibrant and immersive new musical based on a passage from 'War and Peace.'
Buy Tickets
