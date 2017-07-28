Broadway BUZZ

Off-Broadway's Napoli, Brooklyn Will Close One Week Early at Roundabout's Laura Pels Theatre
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 28, 2017
Jordyn DiNatale, Alyssa Bersnahan & Juliet Brett in "Napoli, Brooklyn"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Napoli, Brooklyn, a new work by playwright Meghan Kennedy, will conclude its run on August 27 at off-Broadway's Laura Pels Theatre. The limited engagement was originally scheduled to conclude a week later, on September 3. Directed by Gordon Edelstein, Napoli, Brooklyn began previews on June 9 and opened on June 27. 

Napoli, Brooklyn takes place in 1960 Brooklyn, when the Muscolinos have raised three proud and passionate daughters. As the girls come of age in a rapidly changing world, their paths diverge—in drastic and devastating ways—from their parents’ deeply traditional values. Despite their fierce love, each young woman harbors a secret longing that, if revealed, could tear the family apart. When an earth-shattering event rocks their Park Slope neighborhood, life comes to a screeching halt and the Muscolino sisters are forced to confront their conflicting visions for the future.

The show currently stars Erik Lochtefeld as Albert Duffy, Shirine Babb as Celia Jones, Alyssa Bresnahan as Luda, Juliet Brett as Connie Duffy, Jordyn DiNatale as Francesca Muscolino, Lilli Kay as Tina Muscolino, Elise Kibler as Vita Muscolino and Lev Gorn as Nic Muscolino.

The creative team for Napoli, Brooklyn includes Eugene Lee (sets), Jane Greenwood (costumes), Ben Stanton (lights) and Fitz Patton (sound). The Laura Pels Theatre is located inside the Miriam and Harold Steinberg Center for Theatre.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to cancelled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

Check out our Broadway.com Show episode featuring cast member Alyssa Bresnahan and head to the Laura Pels Theatre to see Napoli, Brooklyn by August 27.

