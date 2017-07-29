Exclusive! First Look at Michael Moore's Broadway Debut in Trump-Aimed Solo Show The Terms of My Surrender

Prolific documentary filmmaker Michael Moore made his first appearance on the Broadway stage on July 28, and we have an exclusive first look! Oscar winner Moore takes on President Donald Trump in The Terms of My Surrender, described as "an exhilarating, subversive one-man show guaranteed to take audiences on a ride through the United States of Insanity, explaining once and for all how the f*** we got here, and where best to dine before crossing with the Von Trapp family over the Canadian border." Check out our hot shot of Moore delivering the "Daily Anecdote"—addressing hot topics and current news at the top of his stirring show. The Terms of My Surrender opens at the Belasco Theatre on August 10 for a limited engagement through October 22, so make your plans soon to see Moore offer his powerful voice to Broadway audiences.