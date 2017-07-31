Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Broadway Grosses: Long-Running Hit The Book of Mormon Reaches New Milestone
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 31, 2017
Nic Rouleau in "The Book of Mormon"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

When the new musical comedy The Book of Mormon first said "Hello!" in 2011, the show began a long-term Broadway reign that has since made an indelible mark on the theater scene. The Tony winner has celebrated a number of milestones in its six-plus-year run at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre, and this month was no exception. The runaway hit created by Robert Lopez, Matt Stone and Trey Parker recently surpassed $500 million in total gross ticket sales since its Broadway debut. Mormon also recently took home top honors at Australia's Helpmann Awards, continuing the show's journey around the world. It's still up for debate whether "Tomorrow Is a Latter Day," but no one can deny that The Book of Mormon will go on delighting audiences for years.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending July 30:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,019,825.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,583,039.00)
3. Hello, Dolly! ($2,250,414.26)
4. Wicked ($1,996,228.00)
5. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,709,346.80)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. 1984 ($381,259.08)
4. The Play That Goes Wrong ($372,305.15)
3. A Doll's House, Part 2 ($284,682.00)
2. Marvin's Room ($204,946.80)
1. The Terms of My Surrender ($199,041.00)*

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.40%)
2. Come From Away (101.98%)
3. Hamilton (101.77%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.45%)
5. Kinky Boots (101.33%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong (77.12%)
4. On Your Feet! (75.35%)
3. 1984 (74.46%)
2. Miss Saigon (73.31%)
1. Marvin's Room (64.58%)

*Number based on two preview performances

Source: The Broadway League

The Book of Mormon

A hit Broadway musical from the creators of 'South Park' and 'Avenue Q.'
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Mandy Patinkin Cancels Plans to Join Broadway's Great Comet
  2. Watch James Corden Pay Tribute to Transgender Troops with an Epic Musical Number
  3. Broadway-Bound Mean Girls Musical to Star Erika Henningsen, Taylor Louderman & More
  4. Exclusive! First Look at Michael Moore's Broadway Debut in The Terms of My Surrender
  5. Dear Evan Hansen Tony Winner Alex Lacamoire Joins The Greatest Showman as Exec Music Producer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon School of Rock—The Musical Come From Away Cats Kinky Boots Chicago A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps