Broadway Grosses: Long-Running Hit The Book of Mormon Reaches New Milestone

When the new musical comedy The Book of Mormon first said "Hello!" in 2011, the show began a long-term Broadway reign that has since made an indelible mark on the theater scene. The Tony winner has celebrated a number of milestones in its six-plus-year run at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre, and this month was no exception. The runaway hit created by Robert Lopez, Matt Stone and Trey Parker recently surpassed $500 million in total gross ticket sales since its Broadway debut. Mormon also recently took home top honors at Australia's Helpmann Awards, continuing the show's journey around the world. It's still up for debate whether "Tomorrow Is a Latter Day," but no one can deny that The Book of Mormon will go on delighting audiences for years.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending July 30:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,019,825.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,583,039.00)
3. Hello, Dolly! ($2,250,414.26)
4. Wicked ($1,996,228.00)
5. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,709,346.80)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. 1984 ($381,259.08)
4. The Play That Goes Wrong ($372,305.15)
3. A Doll's House, Part 2 ($284,682.00)
2. Marvin's Room ($204,946.80)
1. The Terms of My Surrender ($199,041.00)*
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.40%)
2. Come From Away (101.98%)
3. Hamilton (101.77%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.45%)
5. Kinky Boots (101.33%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong (77.12%)
4. On Your Feet! (75.35%)
3. 1984 (74.46%)
2. Miss Saigon (73.31%)
1. Marvin's Room (64.58%)
*Number based on two preview performances
