Broadway's My Fair Lady to Star Lauren Ambrose, Norbert Leo Butz, Diana Rigg & More

Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose will take on the central role of Eliza Doolittle in the previously announced Broadway revival of My Fair Lady, set to begin previews on March 15, 2018 and open on April 19 at Lincoln Center Theater's Vivian Beaumont Theater. Ambrose, who first collaborated with My Fair Lady director Bartlett Sher on LCT's 2006 revival of Awake and Sing!, will be joined onstage by Harry Hadden-Paton in his New York stage debut as Henry Higgins, with two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz as Alfred P. Doolittle and Tony winner Diana Rigg as Mrs. Higgins. Tony winner Christopher Gattelli has signed on as choreographer.



An excited Ambrose told Broadway.com exclusively, "I am just over the moon to work with Bart, his whole team and everyone at Lincoln Center Theater again! It is an honor to be a part of such a beloved show and with this group of talented actors. I mean, who doesn't love this show? Can't wait to get to work—wish rehearsals started tomorrow!"



Adapted from George Bernard Shaw’s play and Gabriel Pascal’s motion picture Pygmalion, My Fair Lady features a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe. The show boasts classic songs like "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "On the Street Where You Live," "The Rain in Spain" and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face."



In addition to her performance in Awake and Sing!, Ambrose has been seen on Broadway in a 2009 revival of Exit the King. She has appeared off-Broadway in Shakespeare in the Park productions of Romeo and Juliet and Hamlet. Ambrose is a two-time Emmy nominee for her performance as Claire Fisher on HBO's Six Feet Under. Ambrose's Broadway return is long-awaited after having been previously announced to lead a revival of Funny Girl, to be directed by Sher, which was later postponed.



Harry Hadden-Paton will be making his New York stage debut in My Fair Lady. His UK theater credits include West End productions of The Importance of Being Earnest, Flare Path and The Pride. Additional London credits include She Stoops to Conquer, Posh, The Changeling and The Prince of Homburg. His TV credits include roles on Downton Abbey and The Crown.



Norbert Leo Butz is a two-time Tony winner for his performances in Catch Me If You Can and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. His other Broadway projects have included originating the role of Fiyero in Wicked as well as a Tony-nominated turn in Thou Shalt Not. Other Broadway performances include roles in Big Fish, Enron, Speed-the-Plow and Rent. Off-Broadway, Butz has been seen in The Whirligig, Fifty Words and The Last Five Years.



Diana Rigg earned a Tony Award for her performance in Medea. Her other Broadway credits include Tony-nominated performances in The Misanthrope and Abelard and Heloise. Rigg's London theater credits include West End productions of Pygmalion (the basis for My Fair Lady) as Mrs. Higgins in 2011 and as Eliza Doolittle in 1974, as well as turns in Honour, Follies and Heartbreak House. Rigg is an Emmy winner for Rebecca also known for her work on Game of Thrones.



My Fair Lady will feature sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder and sound by Marc Salzberg. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.