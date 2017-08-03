Stage Greats Pay Tribute to Icon Harold Prince as Prince of Broadway Begins Performances

Classic musicals like West Side Story, Company and Evita, first shepherded to Broadway by director and producer Harold Prince, come together in the revue Prince of Broadway, beginning performances on August 3 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Opening night is scheduled for August 24.



Prince of Broadway features a star-packed ensemble including Tony winners Chuck Cooper and Karen Ziemba, Tony nominees Emily Skinner, Brandon Uranowitz and Tony Yazbeck, Olivier nominee Michael Xavier, as well as Broadway veterans Janet Dacal, Bryonha Marie Parham and Kaley Ann Voorhees.



Prince of Broadway includes songs from many of the shows that earned Prince a record 21 Tony Awards, as well as biographical material. The show features a book by two-time Tony nominee David Thompson; new songs, musical supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown; co-direction and choreography by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman; and direction by Prince himself.



Acclaimed director and producer Prince guided a long list of America’s most iconic musicals to the Great White Way. Prince of Broadway includes hits from shows like A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, The Phantom of the Opera, Follies, A Little Night Music and Sweeney Todd.



The creative team for Prince of Broadway includes Beowulf Boritt (scenic and video design), William Ivey Long (costume design), Howell Binkley (lighting design), Jon Weston (sound design), Paul Huntley (wig design) and Fred Lassen (music direction).



