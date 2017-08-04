Broadway BUZZ

The company of City Center's 'Really Rosie'
(Photos: City Center)
She's Really Rosie! See Taylor Caldwell & the Kid Cast of New York City Center's Really Rosie Celebrate Opening Night
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 4, 2017

The Maurice Sendak and Carole King musical about a little girl from Brooklyn with a big imagination is back! The family-friendly Really Rosie opened at Encores! Off-Center on August 2. Leading lady Taylor Caldwell and the rest of the production's pint-sized powerhouses, including Anthony Rosenthal, Swayam Bhatia, Kenneth Cabral, Ayodele Casel, Jaiya Chetram, Eduardo Hernandez, Nanyellin Liriano, Chris Lopes, Zell Steele Morrow, Charlie Pollock, Ruth Righi and Nicole Wildy, snapped a sweet group shot. Check it out, and be sure to let your imagination run wild with Rosie through August 5.

