Sandra Caldwell & the Cast of Transgender-Centric Charm Poised for New York Premiere

Inspired by the true story of Miss Gloria Allen and her work at Chicago’s Center on Halsted, Charm is making its NYC debut on August 31. Sandra Caldwell and the cast, including Michael David Baldwin, Jojo Brown, Marky Irene Diven, Michael Lorz, Hailie Sahar, Kelli Simpkins, Marquise Vilson and Lauren F. Walker, posed for their close-ups on August 3 when the company caught up with the press. Scribe Philip Dawkins and director Will Davis were also on hand for the big group shot. Check out the hot shot, and be sure to see this essential play that tackles the real-life challenges of identity, poverty and prejudice. Opening night is slated for September 18 at off-Broadway's Lucille Lortel Theatre.