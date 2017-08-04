Broadway BUZZ

Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Broadway Roles Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie Should Play
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 4, 2017
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie's final Kinky Boots performance is on August 6. We know—we're going to miss having his golden pipes on the Great White Way, too. We hope he'll be back, and we've already been dreaming up a number of roles we'd love to see him step into. So, what should Urie's next Broadway role be as he leaves the crimson boots behind? Broadway.com Intern Elise Roncace made her Brendon Urie Broadway wishlist. Now it's your turn to step into a dream!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click “rearrange list” to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

