No doubt this kid will be filled with talent! Broadway veteran Claybourne Elder and his husband, Eric Rosen, have shared the news that they are dads!



"We're so excited to welcome our son Claybourne 'Bo' Philip Rosen-Elder, born August 7 at 4:24 am," Elder told Broadway.com. "He is named for six prior Claybournes in the Elder family and for Eric's paternal grandfather. We are ecstatic and so grateful to welcome this little guy to the world."



We're dads!!!! Claybourne Philip Rosen-Elder, born August 7, 2017 at 4:24 am. 7 pounds, 20.5 inches @rosenelderfamily A post shared by Claybourne Elder (@claybourneelder) on Aug 7, 2017 at 6:38am PDT

Elder made his Broadway debut in 2011 in. He was also seen on the Great White Way in the 2017 Broadway revival of. The Lucille Lortel Award nominee has made off-Broadway appearances inand most recently. Rosen is the artistic director of Kansas City Repertory Theatre. The adorable pair were married in 2012.