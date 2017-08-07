Broadway BUZZ

William Petersen, Sally Murphy & More to Lead Tracy Letts' Broadway-Bound The Minutes at Steppenwolf
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 7, 2017
William Petersen
(Photo: Steppenwolf Theatre Company)

CSI veteran William Petersen will star in the pre-Broadway production of The Minutes by Tony and Pulitzer winner Tracy Letts. Directed by Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro, the work will play Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre Company from November 9-December 31 prior to a previously announced February 2018 Broadway transfer.

Joining Petersen will be Broadway veterans Sally Murphy, Kevin Anderson, James Vincent Meredith, Francis Guinan and Ian Barford.

Steppenwolf describes The Minutes as a scathing comedy about small-town politics and real-world power that exposes the ugliness behind some of our most closely held American narratives.

Casting and a venue for the Broadway transfer of The Minutes will be announced at a later date.

