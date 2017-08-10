Michael Moore Takes on Donald Trump as The Terms of My Surrender Opens on Broadway

Michael Moore officially makes his Broadway debut on August 10! The prolific documentary filmmaker comes to the Great White Way in the new solo play The Terms of My Surrender, which began previews on July 28 at the Belasco Theatre. Directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer, the show plays a limited 12-week run through October 22.



The Terms of My Surrender is described as "an exhilarating, subversive one-man show guaranteed to take audiences on a ride through the United States of Insanity, explaining once and for all how the f*** we got here, and where best to dine before crossing with the Von Trapp family over the Canadian border."



To celebrate the show's opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Roberton sketched an All-American portrait of the dynamic Moore delivering his signature smarts to Broadway audiences.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.