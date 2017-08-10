Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Michael Moore Takes on Donald Trump as The Terms of My Surrender Opens on Broadway
Broadway Ink
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 10, 2017
© Justin "Squigs" Robertson

Michael Moore officially makes his Broadway debut on August 10! The prolific documentary filmmaker comes to the Great White Way in the new solo play The Terms of My Surrender, which began previews on July 28 at the Belasco Theatre. Directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer, the show plays a limited 12-week run through October 22.

The Terms of My Surrender is described as "an exhilarating, subversive one-man show guaranteed to take audiences on a ride through the United States of Insanity, explaining once and for all how the f*** we got here, and where best to dine before crossing with the Von Trapp family over the Canadian border."

To celebrate the show's opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Roberton sketched an All-American portrait of the dynamic Moore delivering his signature smarts to Broadway audiences.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

The Terms of My Surrender

Oscar-winning filmmaker and activist Michael Moore brings his new solo play to Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Live TV Musical Presentation of Jonathan Larson's Rent Will Air in 2018
  2. The Great Comet Will Close on Broadway; Dave Malloy to Rejoin Cast
  3. Desi Oakley, Bryan Fenkart & More Will Star in the Waitress Tour
  4. Tony Winner Lea Salonga, Alex Newell & More Join Once on This Island
  5. It's Official! Bruce Springsteen Will Play Concert Engagement on the Great White Way

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin School of Rock—The Musical Cats The Book of Mormon Chicago A Bronx Tale Kinky Boots Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps