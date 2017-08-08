Broadway BUZZ

Paul Alexander Nolan & More Will 'Escape to Margaritaville' on the Great White Way
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 8, 2017
Paul Alexander Nolan in 'Escape to Margaritaville' at La Jolla Playhouse

Stage favorite Paul Alexander Nolan will lead the cast of the new musical Escape to Margaritaville on the Broadway. Come From Away Tony winner Christopher Ashley directs the previously announced Jimmy Buffett musical that will begin previews on February 16, 2018 at the Marquis Theatre and will open on March 15.

Joining Nolan in the role of Tully will be Alison Luff as Rachel, Lisa Howard as Tammy, Eric Petersen as Brick, Don Sparks as J.D., Andre Ward as Jamal and Rema Webb as Marley. Also in the cast are Matt Allen, Tessa Alves, Sara Andreas, Marjorie Failoni, Steven Good, Angela Grovey, Albert Guerzon, Keely Hutton, Justin Keats, Mike Millan, Justin Mortelliti, Ryann Redmond, Ian Michael Stuart, and Brett Thiele.

The new show will feature Buffett’s classic hits, as well as original songs from the singer/songwriter. The story, crafted by book writers Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley, follows Nolan's character Tully at the titular tropical island resort as he questions his relaxed ways upon meeting (and falling in love with) a career-minded tourist.

The show played a recent run at La Jolla Playhouse from May 9-June 25. It is also set to play three additional pre-Broadway runs, featuring the forthcoming Broadway company, at New Orleans’ Saenger Theatre from October 20-28, Houston’s Hobby Center from October 31-November 5 and Chicago’s Oriental Theatre from November 9-December 2.

Check out a sample of the La Jolla premiere of Escape to Margaritaville in the montage below.

Escape to Margaritaville

A new musical featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics.
