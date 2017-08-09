Broadway BUZZ

Bill Murray Approves! Original Groundhog Day Star Visits Andy Karl & Barrett Doss at Broadway Musical
Hot Shot
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 9, 2017
Bill Murray in the 1993 movie "Groundhog Day"
(Photo: Columbia Pictures)

Bill Murray, the star who was first haunted by the buck-toothed Punxsutawney Phil day after day (after day) in the 1993 movie Groundhog Day, paid a visit to the acclaimed Broadway musical adaptation on August 8. The Oscar nominee went backstage to greet Tony nominee Andy Karl, who steps into Murray's shoes in the role of Phil Connors, and Barrett Doss, who takes on the role of Rita Hanson (played on-screen by Andie MacDowell). Doss posted an adorable pair photos to her Instagram capturing the special moment when Murray wished congratulations to the talented duo. Give a look below and then head on over to the August Wilson Theatre to nerd out over Danny Rubin and Tim Minchin's pitch-perfect musical comedy just as much as Murray.

