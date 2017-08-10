Royal Obsession! Anastasia Star Christy Altomare Takes the Throne

Christy Altomare may don a sparkling tiara and dance with a handsome leading man eight times a week as the title role in Broadway’s Anastasia, but at heart, she’s a down-to-earth musical theater dork who would probably be a “Fanastasia” herself. The Pennsylvania native has been performing her whole life both as a singer-songwriter and actress. After graduating from Cincinnati University’s College-Conservatory of Music, Altomare joined the first national tour of Spring Awakening as Wendla, going on to book many stage gigs, including her Broadway debut as Sophie in Mamma Mia! and the off-Broadway run of Carrie opposite current co-star Derek Klena. Altomare radiates refreshing positivity that makes you feel like her bestie right away. Broadway.com recently glammed her up and captured her looking like royalty at The Jane as she shared some fun facts and a not at all embarrassing Sesame Street impression. Ready to fall for Broadway’s newest princess? Take a look!



















Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser | Wardrobe: Heather Newberger | Hair: Austin Thornton | Makeup: Rachel Estabrook | Assistants: Abigail Friedman and Elise Roncace | Shot on location at The Jane