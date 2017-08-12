Broadway BUZZ

Right This Way! See Bandstand Frontman Corey Cott Receive His Sardi's Portrait
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 12, 2017
Corey Cott
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Strike up the band! Bandstand leading man and Broadway favorite Corey Cott joined the ranks of stage greats on the wall at Sardi's on August 11. Bandstand star Laura Osnes, who received her caricature in May, as well as Cott's bandmates, were in on the action to celebrate. Real life leading lady, Cott's wife, Meghan, and their adorable baby son, Elliott, also snapped the sweetest family pic. Broadway.com captured the momentous event—and definitely could not stop "Awwww"-ing at the Cott family cuteness overload. Congrats to Corey! Be sure to catch him as Donny Novitski in Bandstand at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre through September 17.

Bandstand

Laura Osnes and Corey Cott star in this new musical set amidst the 1940s swing scene.
